Four More Flu-Related Deaths Reported in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa – Four more Iowans have died due to influenza.

The Iowa Department of Public Health released new numbers Friday morning, bringing the total number of Iowans who have died from the flu since October of 2017 to six.

The most recent influenza-related deaths were an elderly female and an older female in southeast Iowa, an elderly northeast Iowa woman, and an elderly man in northwest Iowa.

The average age of the Iowans who died is 86. The IDPH says three of the people who died did have underlying health issues or contributing factors.

“These deaths are a sad reminder that influenza hits the very young, very old and those with weakened immune systems especially hard,” said State Epidemiologist and IDPH Medical Director, Dr. Patricia Quinlisk. “While it’s important that these individuals get the flu vaccine, it’s equally important that young and healthy Iowans be vaccinated so they don’t spread the flu to others who may be at higher risk.”

Public health officials say it is not too late to get a flu shot.