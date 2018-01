Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIOUX CITY, Iowa -- A northwest Iowa mother had a scary start to her Friday morning.

The Sioux City woman loaded her four-year old in her running SUV around 5:30 a.m. and then went back into her home to get her other child. In just the few minutes she was inside, someone stole the car with the child inside.

Police located the abandoned SUV about 15 minutes later. The child was still in the car and was not injured.

Officials are still searching for the car thief.