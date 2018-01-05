× Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Soules Case

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — A judge has denied a motion to dismiss the case against former Bachelor star Chris Soules.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly accident. He was involved in a crash last April that killed 66-year-old Kenny Mosher.

Attorneys for Soules argue he stopped, called 9-1-1, and rendered aid at the scene, but prosecutors say he left before officers arrived at the scene and without making a report to law enforcement.

Attorneys say the law is vague when applied to this case, but the judge did not agree. He said it does not clearly fall outside the statute and is not unconstitutionally vague.

Soules is schedule to go on trial on January 18th.