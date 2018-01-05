Local Pups to Star in Puppy Bowl XIV

DE SOTO, Iowa – Some adorable Iowa puppies will be taking to the gridiron in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl in February.

AHeinz57 Pet Rescue, located in De Soto, says it is sending 11 puppy players to Puppy Bowl XIV. Three of those pups have been named to the starting lineup. Kitsy the Shiba Inu and Peanut the Australian Shepherd are representing Team Ruff, while Buckalew the Chihuahua will start for Team Fluff.

This is the sixth year the shelter has sent puppies to be part of the event.

The annual competition on the Animal Planet network features adoptable puppies from across the U.S. It airs on February 4th at 3:00 p.m.

This year, the network plans to also host a dog bowl to feature adult canines.