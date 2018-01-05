Missouri Trooper Fired After Clive Man’s Drowning Death Suing to Get Job Back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MISSOURI -- The Missouri state trooper fired after an Iowa man drowned while in his custody is suing to get his job back.

KMIZ in Missouri reports Anthony Piercy filed a petition last week for a judicial review. The lawsuit claims Patrol Colonel Sandra Karsten overstepped her authority in firing Piercy. It argues a personnel board recommended Piercy be allowed to come back but transferred to another department.

Brandon Ellingson was handcuffed when he fell out of a police boat at the Lake of the Ozarks in 2014. Piercy put on the wrong kind of life vest and Ellingson died.

Piercy pleaded guilty to misdemeanor negligent boating as part of a plea deal.