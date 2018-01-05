× Mother, Three Kids Safe After Fire at West Des Moines Hotel

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A mother and three children are safe after a fire broke out in their West Des Moines hotel room early Friday morning.

A 911 call came in around 3:00 a.m. about a fire at Valley West Inn at 3535 Westown Pkwy. Mike Whitsell with the West Des Moines Fire Department says a woman informed a dispatcher there was a fire in her room at the hotel.

The woman was advised to get out of the room and try to activate a fire alarm. She was able to break the glass to pull the fire alarm in the hallway, and suffered a small cut.

When West Des Moines firefighters arrived, they went through the building, knocking on doors to wake people up and evacuate the hotel. Most of the guests waited in their cars to stay warm until the two sections of the hotel unaffected by the fire were deemed safe and they returned to their rooms.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room where it started. Guests staying in the section of the hotel where the fire occurred remained out of their rooms and were staying in the lobby and a conference room while hotel employees tried to find other rooms for them.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire but at this point they don’t believe it is suspicious.

Firefighters did deal with extreme cold and dangerous conditions because of ice on the ground while battling the fire, but Whitsell says no injuries to firefighters were reported. Fire crews from Clive and Urbandale assisted with putting out the flames.