DES MOINES - 2nd ranked Des Moines North held off Roosevelt Friday night 62-49. The Polar Bears had just a 3 point lead at half but pulled away in the 4th Q.

Junior Point Guard Tyreke Locure led the way with 25 points, Cade Moritz scored 15 for Roosevelt.

Oskaloosa - In a top 5 showdown it was all Indians. 4th ranked Oskaloosa crushed #1 Norwalk 87-52. Jared Kruse scored a game high 27 points, while Rian Yates scored 20. Osky is now 10-0 on the season.