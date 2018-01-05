Pella Hospice Center Relocating Patients During Bed Bug Treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA, Iowa -- Patients at Hospice of Pella have temporarily been relocated due to concern of bed bugs.

KNIA Radio reports those patients have been temporarily relocated to the outpatient observation area on the first floor of the hospital. Hospital staff say the flow of patients and visitors in the comfort house offers many opportunities for the introduction of bed bugs.

The comfort house in its entirety will be immediately treated to remove the pests, and patients will be moved back to the comfort house once the concern is fully eliminated.

Services will continue as normal in the temporary location.