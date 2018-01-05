× Restaurant Helping People Eat Healthier with Fun Meals

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A local restaurant is helping people start a healthier diet plan.

People can sit down and eat at Get Fit Grill or use their meal prep plan to create a healthier lifestyle.

Owner Mick Carper said it starts with breakfast.

“The notorious Elvis waffle, which is typically going to be bananas, peanut butter, bacon on top of a waffle,” Carper said.

Carper said people can use a whole wheat waffle batter, turkey bacon and natural peanut butter.

“The key things we try to do at Get Fit Grill is integrate some regular meals that you would find not necessarily in a healthy lifestyle and make those healthier options,” Carper said.

Some of those meals include: flatbreads, tacos, pasta and steak.

For people who want a meal prep plan, the restaurant does a 25-week challenge. They create meals for a customer to take home every week.