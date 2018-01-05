Urbandale Rebranding ‘Rider Corner’ as the ‘Urban Loop’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- The city of Urbandale is trying to rebrand "Rider Corner" as the "Urban Loop."

“Rider Corner is a reference to the old coal mining company that was active at the turn of the last century, and so that was the name of the company," said City Manager A.J. Johnson. "The name just stuck.”

The rebranding effort is an attempt to attract development to the area.

"This is the only location in the nation where you have two of the nation's most heavily traveled interstates--Interstate 35 and Interstate 80--that come together on the northern part of our community," said Johnson. "And so for us, the importance (of the rebranding effort) is to let the development community know that we have hundreds of acres of developable land available."

Johnson says Urbandale wants to turn that access into opportunity. The Urban Loop is the stretch of interstate between Merle Hay and Hickman Roads. The city wants to attract a variety of different development opportunities to the area, on both sides of the interstate.

"Right now, the predominance of the zoning is calling for Class A office," said Johnson. "We think that this area's prime for that, particularly on the north side, where we already have tenants such as Rain and Hail Insurance, Delta Dental. We have that land that's available now and it really is prime for that type of environment, for Class A office, but it’s a mixture of class A, for warehousing, for retail.”

For more more information, visit UrbanLoop.org