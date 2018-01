Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TERRE HAUTE, IN - The Drake Bulldog men are the surprise team in the MVC. Dogs improved to 4-0 on Saturday beating Indiana State 75-72.

De'Antae McMurray led the way with 25 points, Reed Timmer added 18.

Drake is now 4-0 in the MVC, alone at the top. Bulldogs travel to Valparaiso on Wednesday.