Fitness Expo Helping Keep New Year’s Resolutions on Track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As Iowans continue trying to keep up with their New Year's resolutions, an event downtown is aiming to help them reach their goals.

The Health and Fitness Expo is taking place this weekend at the Iowa Events Center. Dozens of vendors and health gurus are there to answer questions about a healthier lifestyle. Elizabeth Stewart organized the event based off her own personal experiences in achieving fitness goals.

"It’s a little overwhelming when you're talking about a New Year's resolution and wanting to get not just fit but healthy, and you're really overwhelmed and inundated with all this information," she says.

Stewart says it's her mission to take people who are feeling overwhelmed and turn that feeling into encouragement.

"We wanted to set up an event where people would come and look for healthy eating options, talk to nutritionists, find a gym. We have fitness classes that you can try out. Sometimes that can be a barrier for people to make the commitment to sign up for a gym membership and do a class long term."

Crossfit instructor Ashley Rogers says those looking to join a group class setting can help with accountability. She encourages people to always workout with a friend and start a routine for the best fitness results.

"Once you build a habit, you build on it. Once you work out consistently at the same time every day. Just try to get into a routine. Once you get into a routine, you are less likely to break that," she says.

The event runs through Sunday. Visit the Health and Fitness Expo's website or Facebook page for more information.