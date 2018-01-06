× Flames Destroy Ottumwa Bridal Business

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Fire crews spent Saturday evening battling flames in Ottumwa.

The Ottumwa Courier reports The Bridal Cottage has been destroyed by a fire and officials are working to save the remainder of the block on East 2nd Street. At the time of publication, the 200 block of 2nd Street was completely closed.

According to Ottumwa Radio, the Bridal College is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. This is a developing story.