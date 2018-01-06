× Iowa Hy-Vee Pharmacies to Provide Resources for Substance Abuse, Addiction Help

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — All Hy-Vee pharmacies in Iowa will now work to help patients and employees with substance abuse and addiction issues.

On Friday, the company announced its 104 pharmacies across the state will partner with the Iowa Department of Public Health to provide information about seeking help for various forms of substance abuse and addiction. The pharmacies will help contribute to yourlifeiowa.org, which also provides information on gambling addiction and suicide prevention.

“There are Iowans who are facing adversity and need help when it comes to substance abuse and other addictions,” said Kristin Williams, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president and chief health officer in a press release. “As a pharmaceutical leader in Iowa, we want to direct our patients and employees to a place where they can get help for themselves or for loved ones, and YourLifeIowa is an excellent starting point.”

All services provided by the website are free and confidential.