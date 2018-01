× Iowa State Remains Winless in Big 12, Cyclones Lose in Stillwater

STILLWATER, OK – Overtime was needed again, but the result was the same, a loss.

Iowa State dropped to 0-3 in the Big 12 after losing to Oklahoma State 96-87.

Donovan Jackson scored a game high 30 points.

ISU trailed by 14 in the first half, but rallied to take a 2 point lead in to the half.

Iowa State is on the road again Tuesday at Kansas.