Report Shows Lower Than Expected Savings Through Private Medicaid

IOWA -- High expectations for state savings through private Medicaid have stumbled, according to a recent report.

The Des Moines Register reports Iowa will save $47.7 million in the 2018 fiscal year. This is well short of the estimated $232 million in savings for 2018 when former governor Terry Branstad transitioned the state to privatized Medicaid in 2015. The quarterly report was put together by staffers within the Department of Human Services.

The spokesperson for Governor Kim Reynolds said they believe Branstad's staff miscalculated the estimate for 2018.