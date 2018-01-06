× Snowmobile Crash Claims Life of Milford Man

CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa man has died as a result of a snowmobile crash in Clay County.

The Iowa DNR and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on the Little Sioux River near the 4900 block of 245th Avenue at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday. Officials say 39-year-old Justin Stahly of Milford was traveling northbound on the frozen river when he hit a tree.

Stahly was pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding with a group of snowmobilers and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.