× Former Kansas Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested in Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — A former Linn County sheriff’s deputy has been arrested for aggravated indecent liberties with a minor and sexual exploitation of a child.

David Huggins, a 45-year-old from La Cygne, Kansas, was arrested on Thursday following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI). The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office in Decorah assisted with the arrest.

On October 30th, a Linn County sheriff requested help from the KBI after receiving information from the Pleasanton School District, where Huggins had been assigned as a school resource officer. Huggins was then removed from this position at the school, placed on administrative leave, and later terminated from the sheriff’s office.

Huggins was booked into the Winneshiek County Jail and is awaiting possible extradition to Kansas.