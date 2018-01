× Pipe Breaks in ISU Dining Hall

AMES, Iowa — Students are returning to Iowa State University from winter break without full access to one of their main dining centers.

A pipe broke at the Union Drive Marketplace, known as the UDCC, on Sunday afternoon. Crews were able to repair the break, but the dining center was closed for part of the afternoon. Part of the dining area will remain blocked off to let the carpet dry.

No other damage appears to have been done.