Report Shows Fewer Americans Dying From Cancer

UNITED STATES — An annual report from the American Cancer Society says fewer people are dying from cancer.

The report says this could be due to fewer people smoking tobacco, and also from continually improving medical treatments.

The peak death rate was 27 years ago. Since then, 2.4 million fewer people have died than predicted during the peak. Lung cancer deaths in men have decreased the most, at nearly half the rate seen in 1991.

Early screening and HPV vaccinations have also helped boost survival rates.