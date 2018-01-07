× Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE — The $550 million Powerball jackpot now belongs to one person in New Hampshire.

The winning ticket was sold in Merrimack at Reeds Ferry Market, which will receive a $75,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The winner has not yet come forward; they have until Monday to claim the prize.

In Iowa, players cashed in on more than 42,000 prizes ranging from $4 all the way up to $50,000. The winner of the $50k was only one number away from sharing in the jackpot. That ticket was sold in Marion.