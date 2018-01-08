2018 Guinness Pour Contest Held in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The College National Championship game took place on Monday night and the Winter Olympics begin next month, but the real competition was at the River Center in Des Moines.

The center held the 2018 Guinness Pour Contest. Fourteen bartenders from around the metro took part in the competition.

The perfect pour isn't as easy as it may seem--it involves a two-step process and perfect timing.

"Pour the first part and let it settle, 119.5 seconds, then you pour the second part to create that perfect head and that perfect drinking experience," said Rick Tierney, general manager of Iowa Beverage.