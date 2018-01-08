× Abraham Roberts Murder Trial to Begin

DES MOINES, Iowa – Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a Johnston man accused of killing his girlfriend.

Abraham Roberts is charged with first degree murder in the April 2016 death of 34-year-old Agnes Yarlee. Police were called the Johnston apartment the two shared with their children on April 15th after receiving reports from neighbors claiming they heard fighting and gunshots.

Officers found Yarlee dead when they arrived.

Roberts attempted to flee the country into Canada but was taken into custody in International Falls, Minnesota when he tried to cross the border the day after the murder.