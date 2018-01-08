× Balancing the Budget a Priority for Lawmakers

DES MOINES, Iowa — The 2018 Iowa legislative session is now underway at the Statehouse and lawmakers have plenty of work ahead of them.

Money may be the most pressing issue though. Lawmakers need to find nearly $40 million in savings on this year’s budget and deal with less than expected revenue growth for next year’s budget.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle took a different tone in Monday morning’s opening remarks.

“All of us here today, whether Republican or Democrat return to do the people’s work. And, it is the service of Iowans that we must always keep in mind. This great institution of ours is stronger and our government works better when we’re willing to talk to each other, listen to each other’s ideas and not merely dismiss them based on what letter follows their name on a ballot,” said Chris Hagenow (R) of Windsor Heights.

Democrat Mark Smith of Marshalltown said, “House Democrats will work this session to protect the taxpayers of Iowa and restore fiscal discipline. We don’t believe Iowans should be forced to clean up the budget mess and we will work to hold both the majority party and the governor accountable.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver her Condition of the State address Tuesday morning.