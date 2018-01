× Cobblestone 9 Theater Catches Fire

URBANDALE, Iowa — Fire crews worked to put out flames at the AMC Classic Cobblestone 9 theater on Monday.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of flames coming from the theater. Upon arrival, crews found the fire to be on the roof, which the Urbandale Fire Department says is unusual.

Officials say a movie was playing when customers smelled smoke and notified management.

Everyone inside was safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.