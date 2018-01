Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO -- A prominent ISU donor has a plea hearing in a Colorado court this week.

According to the Des Moines Register, 76-year-old Bob Greenlee is charged with vehicular homicide following a five-car crash that killed one person in southern Colorado in 2016.

Greenlee pleaded not guilty to all nine counts during an arraignment in August. His trial is scheduled to begin January 29th, unless he agrees to a plea deal this Thursday.