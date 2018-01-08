× Police Storm Trailer After Call from Child About Father Assaulting Mother

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man was arrested Sunday when police responded to his home after a child called 911 and told a dispatcher his father was assaulting his mother with a saw.

Officers responded to a trailer at 802 E County Line Rd around 4:00 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived the female victim was outside the home and the suspect, 35-year-old Fabian Valazquez-Montano, was inside and refused to come out. Police say he told his wife he would rather die than go to jail.

Police set up a perimeter after the woman told them she believed her husband had guns inside the home. Officers were able to convince Valazquez-Montano to come out of the trailer after about an hour, but when he saw officers he ran back inside. Police followed and were able to take him into custody after a struggle.

Police say they found a .22m AR style rifle, loaded magazine, and loose ammunition in a bedroom of the trailer.

The victim did not suffer serious injuries in the assault.

Valazquez-Montano is being held in the Polk County Jail on charges of domestic abuse assault with intent or display of weapon and interference with official acts.