President Trump Takes Action to Expand Internet Access for Rural America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Trump says his administration is fighting on behalf of farmers, and every decision his administration makes honors America's proud farming legacy.

On Monday, the president spoke at the 2018 Farm Bureau convention in Nashville, Tennessee. From deregulation to tax reform, the president made his best case for how his administration is on the side of farmers and making their lives better.

"Last April, I commissioned a task force to meet with farmers and local communities to find the greatest barriers to rural prosperity," said President Trump. "Today, this task force is releasing its final report and I am taking action right at that beautiful table."

The president took action by signing two executive orders to expand access to broadband internet in rural America.

According to the White House, "the first of these two orders instructs the department of interior to dedicate a portion of its assets for rural broadband installation. The second order will streamline the installation process by requiring agencies to use standardized forms and contracts for installing antennas on federal buildings, thus improving process efficiency."

Carol Miller is on the Board of Directors at the Polk County Farm Bureau.

"I think it's a very good thing that he has done," said Miller. "Because connectivity for Iowa and the farmers and agriculture in general and for rural businesses and everyone is really needed. On the farm, we really rely on being able to connect. We have a lot of mobile connectivity that we work with in our tractors and combines."

Miller says connectivity is key because farmers gather information as they plant, and farming these days is very high tech.

"As we spread fertilizers, because it's all done by coding and we also have yield reports that are coming through on our iPads from our monitors, and everything is pretty much from a technical aspect gathering information and helping to make it easier for us to produce more crops with less input."