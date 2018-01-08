Skywalk Reopened After Flooding From Broken Pipe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A stretch of Des Moines' skywalk is back open after a broken pipe created quite a mess over the weekend.

The Des Moines Register shared a photo of the water damage, which can be seen in the video above. The area affected by the broken pipe on Sunday was between the Walnut Street School and the Nationwide Insurance building.

The skywalk is now back open to to traffic, but crews are repairing the damages. They say the cold weather over the holidays mixed with Sunday's warm-up could be the cause of the break.