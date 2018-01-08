× Teen Takes Alford Plea in Des Moines Shooting Death

DES MOINES, Iowa – A suspect charged with the murder of another man has taken an Alford plea in the case.

Seventeen-year-old Dequavius Robinson was charged with first degree murder in connection with the 2017 death of 20-year-old Augustin Kouh. Kouh was found shot to death in the 800 block of Shawnee Avenue on February 7th, 2017. Another man also suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Robinson was arrested in April. He was also charged with attempted murder and first degree robbery.

Monday, Robinson agree to an Alford plea to charges of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of first degree robbery. The Alford plea means Kouh doesn’t admit guilt but understands there is enough evidence to convict him.

He will be sentenced March 5th.