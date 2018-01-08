The Insiders: January 7th Edition, ‘Fake News Media’ Claims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- President Trump's disagreement with the media continues.

The president recently took to Twitter, announcing the "most dishonest and corrupt media awards of the year," which he says will cover topics including "dishonesty and bad reporting."

According to his tweets this was initially supposed to take place on Monday at 5 p.m., but then moved the announcements to Wednesday, January 17th. President Trump claims "the interest in, and importance of, these awards is far greater than anyone could have anticipated."

The Insiders panel discusses the president's responses to what he calls "fake news" and the impact this viewpoint has on journalism and reactions from the public.