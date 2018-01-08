× West Des Moines Police Investigating Possible Child Enticement Incident

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are investigating a case of possible child enticement involving a student.

The West Des Moines Community School District received an email from a parent saying a 12-year-old student was approached by an unknown male in a vehicle. The email stated this took place in the 5500 block of E.P. True Parkway while the student was walking home from school. After the suspect asked the student to get into his vehicle, the student refused and ran home.

Police are now working with the school and the student’s family to investigate and hopefully identify the male suspect. The student reported not seeing the driver, but believes it was a male in a vehicle described as a four-door Chevy Dully pickup with a Green Bay packers receiver hitch cover.

In light of this incident, West Des Moines police are encouraging students to utilize the following safety tips, as stated in a press release:

Remain aware of surroundings, and limit use of headphones when walking alone.

Walk with a friend or in a group, when possible.

Avoid cutting through parking lots or areas which are not well-lit or within sightlines of roads.

Report to an adult any time a stranger has approached.

If the student feels an immediate threat, call 911.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the West Des Moines Police Department at (515) 222-3399, text a tip to (515) 344-0726, or provide a tip online at http://www.wdm.iowa.gov/government/police/crime-tips.