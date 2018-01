Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Ankeny has been one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation for more than a decade, and it didn't slow down in 2017.

On Tuesday, the city released its year-end development statistics. The report shows $337 million worth of construction was completed in the city last year, which is the second biggest year ever.

This includes $228 million in residential construction, including 567 new homes and 539 new apartment units, condos, and townhomes.