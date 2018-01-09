Body Found in Vehicle That Fell Through Ice on Lake Delhi
LAKE DELHI, Iowa – One person was found dead Monday after a vehicle fell through the ice of a northeast Iowa lake.
KWWL reports the vehicle was discovered in about eight-feet of water at Lake Delhi Monday but officials believe the car went through the ice sometime Sunday night.
A press release from the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 23-year-old Alex Salow was found in the car, after firefighters from Delhi and Manchester responded to the scene.
A crane was used to remove the car from the water.
The investigation into the incident continues.