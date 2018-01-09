California Storms Cause Mudslide With Damaging Effects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- Storms in California caused a mudslide, which ruptured a gas line, and led to a major fire, and resulted in part of a freeway and other roads being shut down.

The footage seen in the video above was captured from approximately a mile away from the fire in Montecito early Tuesday morning. Officials say the gas line rupture was caused by damaging floods and debris from a storm.

Firefighters had to rescue several people because of the the conditions; it is currently unclear if anyone was hurt.