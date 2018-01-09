× Clive Man Sentenced in Greenbelt Trail Attack

CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive man who held a woman at gunpoint on a metro trail last August will not serve jail time.

Robert Goodenough, 20, took a plea deal on Tuesday, admitting to a felony charge of willful injury. A judge gave him a suspended sentence, meaning he will spend five years on probation. Goodenough is also not allowed to have contact with the 18-year-old victim or go on any recreational trails.

He was originally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, among other charges, after attacking a woman and trying to force her to leave with him. The victim was able to escape, but not before Goodenough hit her several times, causing injuries that required stitches.