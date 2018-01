Please enable Javascript to watch this video

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Urbandale firefighters say a fire at the Cobblestone 9 theater does not appear to be suspicious.

Flames were shooting from the roof when firefighters arrived on Monday. Crews were able to quickly but the fire out, but struggled to find the cause.

Drone13 captured footage of the damage to the roof, which can be seen in the video above.

Firefighters cut several holes in the roof looking for the cause, which they say appears to have been an electrical outlet that malfunctioned.