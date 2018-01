Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cyclones traveled to #12 Kansas still looking for their first Big 12 win.

Iowa State took a lead in the second half, but couldn't hold it. The upset bid falls short, 83-78.

Lindell Wigginton scored 27 points. Donovan Jackson made six threes. But the Cyclones turned the ball over 17 times.

Iowa State hosts Baylor Saturday.

Highlights courtesy of ESPN2.