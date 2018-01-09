× Des Moines International Airport Showcases New Concessions and Amenities

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines International Airport recently reopened its concessions area and it’s not a typical group of restaurants you would see at other airports.

There are three restaurants, one coffee shop and a grab ‘n go store.

Berk and Chesters Kitchen and Bar is located pre-security.

“Pre-security caters to the guests that are waiting for people to come off the plane and if you get here early you can eat before you go through security and get on the plane. We also have a catering hall upstairs that we can do catering at,” Concessions Operations Manager Larry Shyman said.

The rest of the amenities are post-security:

Friedrichs Coffee – coffee and breakfast

Arugula and Rye – salad bar and deli

Portermill – food and craft beer

Mill Supply Co. – grab ‘n go snacks

Shyman said the idea behind bringing brand new restaurants to DSM comes from the overall food culture of the Des Moines area and more people wanting original or local places to eat.

“A lot of our restaurants here are made from scratch. The corporate restaurants, they don’t really do well in airports. Here we make our own hamburger buns. We freshly grind our own meat here. So it’s a different type of restaurant. Our chef makes some dishes you can’t get in a corporate style restaurant,” Shyman said.

For menus and locations within the airport there is a full list on the DSM airport website.