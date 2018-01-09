Des Moines Man Planning to Use $20K Lottery Prize to Start Business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- After winning the lottery, a Des Moines man doesn't plan on taking a trip any time soon.

Instead, he's going to invest his money.

Brian Spicer is now $20,000 richer after purchasing a Lotto America ticket this weekend at the C Fresh Market in Des Moines. Spicer often purchases lotto tickets, but almost missed his chance to purchase the winning ticket.

"I came in at 7:56. Tickets have to be purchased by 8:00 and I usually mix and match my numbers and move them around, but I only had three minutes to play the numbers so I just played the numbers," he said.

Spicer and his wife plan on putting the money towards two of their personal businesses, including starting a food truck.