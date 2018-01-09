× Des Moines Mom Offered Plea Deal in Neglect, Child Endangerment Case

DES MOINES, Iowa – Prosecutors are offering a plea deal to a Des Moines mother accused of child endangerment for leaving her three kids home alone in unsanitary conditions.

Online court records show a plea hearing for 26-year-old Destinee Miller is scheduled for February 8th. She was originally charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and three counts of child endangerment.

Police say back in October, they responded to her home in the 100 block of Fulton Drive after neighbors called because her three children — all aged four and under – were wandering outside alone. Police say one of the kids was covered in feces.

Inside the home, investigators found eight dogs sick with parvo and unsanitary living conditions.

About two weeks after the incident, Miller was also charged with domestic abuse assault for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, who police say was trying to stop Miller from harming herself. Miller pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, disorderly conduct, in that case in December.

Online court documents show the Polk County Attorney’s Office has offered Miller a deal in this case as well. If she pleads guilty to neglect or abandonment of a dependent person, the three child endangerment charges will be dropped.