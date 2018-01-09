Father Arrested After Allegedly Overdosing in Car With Child in Backseat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro father was arrested after allegedly overdosing on drugs while his child was sitting in the backseat of his car.

Zachary Daniel Rhodes, 24, was found in a Jeep in a parking lot in the 1100 block of 24th Street last month. Emergency responders found him and provided medical treatment. They also found his infant child in the backseat of the car, along with six hydrocodone pills and a syringe containing heroin and opiates.

Rhodes is charged with neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. There is a no contact order in place between Rhodes and the infant.