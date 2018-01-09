Iowa Seeing Shortage of IV Bags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Iowa hospital officials say a nationwide shortage of IV bags has hit the state, but there is no need for concern.

The shortage is being blamed on Hurricane Maria, which hit Puerto Rico last fall. The storm has shut down a factory there that was one of the biggest suppliers of IV bags. On top of that, hospitals have seen a flood of flu patients in recent weeks.

UnityPoint in Des Moines says its hospitals and clinics are being proactive and meeting regularly to update each other on their supplies and to prioritize the use of the IV bags they have.