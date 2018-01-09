× Local Pet Shelter Dealing with Higher Number of Strays

DES MOINES, Iowa – Furry Friends Refuge is taking in 50 percent more strays at the start of 2018 then in 2017.

According to Communications Coordinator for Fury Friends Refuge Sadye Scott-Hainchek 10 stray animals have been brought in to the shelter this year.

“We do hear more from people at the end of the year versus the beginning of the year when spring time happens when it starts to warm up,” Scott-Hainchek said.

Scott-Hainchek said the center has taken a total of 17 animals since the start of January. That includes both stray animals and owner surrenders.

A surrender is when a pet owner believes he or she cannot take care of the animal and yields the power to control. While a stray, is an animal that is found wandering or lost in the open.

“It’s heartbreaking for anyone who loves animals or anyone just in general who cares about living things to think about animals who are out in the cold,” Scott-Hainchek said.

Furry Friends Refuge houses over 200 animals between its two locations. People can find mainly cats.

Scott-Hainchek said people can help by volunteering time at one of the shelters or fostering an animal while it waits for a permanent home. Another option is to create what is known as a “cat condo.”

“You can build outdoor cat condos out of coolers. It can be a hard-sided plastic one or styrofoam one. What you do is keep the lid shut, but you drill a circular hole on the side of it so the cat can go in and out,” Scott-Hainchek said.

The shelter has an adoption special that runs through Tuesday, January 9th. All adult cats will be priced at $32 versus $75 normally. The cats will come microchipped, spayed/neutered and wutg basic vaccines.

Furry Friends Refuge locations is listed below:

1211 Grand Avenue West Des Moines, IA 50265 Open Monday-Friday 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday/Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (515)222-0009

