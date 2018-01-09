× New Trial Date to be Set in Chris Soules Case

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa — The trial of former reality TV star Chris Soules is now on hold.

Soules is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. His trial was scheduled to begin on January 18th but Monday a judge ordered a new trial date be set so Soules’ legal team has more time to prepare a defense.

A new date will be set later this month.

Soules admits he rear-ended a tractor, killing its driver 66-year-old Kenny Mosher on April 24th of 2017.

Soules called 911 and performed CPR on Mosher before leaving the scene. He claims that fulfilled his legal requirement to stay at the scene.

He was arrested hours after the crash at his home after police obtained an arrest warrant.