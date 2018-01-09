× Newton Shooting Suspects Identified

NEWTON, Iowa — Two suspects in connection to an early morning shooting have now been identified by Newton police.

Adam Halterman Jr., 19, and Jordan Corvino, 17, are believed to be connected to the Tuesday morning shooting of 32-year-old Sidney Wims.

Police say when they arrived on scene in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue West, they found Wims with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to the hospital for treatment, and the suspects fled the scene.

A warrant is now out for Halterman for willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. Corvino is wanted for willful injury causing serious injury, intimidation with a deadly weapon, and carrying weapons.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects is asked to contact the Newton Police Department at 641-792-1547 or Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.