Police Investigating After Newton Man Suffers Gunshot Wound

NEWTON, Iowa — Police in Newton are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Officials were called to the 800 block of North Second Avenue just before 3:00 a.m. on reports that a man had been shot.

When police arrived, they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim told police two suspects, who he knew, left the scene on foot and were armed with a gun.

The names of the suspects have not been released and they remain at large, but police say they believe the community is not in any danger because this was an isolated incident.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Jasper County Crime Stoppers at 641-792-8362.