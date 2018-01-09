× Walnut Woods State Park Hopes to Sell A Few Walnut Trees

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is looking to solve a safety problem in the Walnut Woods State Park Campground.

Walnut Woods is known for it’s hundreds of walnut trees, but some of the aging trees are causing a safety concern in the park campground.

“Presently we have around a dozen walnut trees mainly ones that are in the campground that have reached a climax so to speak,” said Tim Gedler, Walnut Woods Park Manager. “They’re old trees, they’ve began to drop limbs we’ve had a couple of instances of damages to the top of campers and RVs the campground.”

So the Iowa DNR is hosting a public hearing Tuesday evening at 6:30 January 9th to talk to people who may be interested in buying the old walnut trees, and harvesting them for the lumber.

“We’re proposing rather than hire a tree service to come in and at the expense of thousands of dollars to remove these trees it’s possible that there still enough value in these old one the trees they were attempting to put these trees out for sale,” said Gedler. “We’re looking for bonded timber buyers, who may want to come in and harvest trees and actually pay the DNR for their value.”

People interested in bidding on the trees can contact the park office. (515) 285-4502