WAUKEE, Iowa -- School leaders in Waukee hope voters will provide them with the money to build a second high school.

February 6th is the date for the bond referendum on the $117 million plan. If passed, it will not increase property tax rates.

The first of three public meetings on the proposal took place on Tuesday night, and the second will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the district's administration offices on University Avenue.