EMC and Blackbird Investments Swapping Land in Downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – A real estate property swap deal has been announced that affects two downtown locations.

EMC Insurance and Blackbird Investments are swapping parcels just blocks away from one another. EMC Insurance Companies will be giving up its building at 555 Walnut street which is home to the east block of the Kaleidoscope at the Hub. Blackbird will be trading the land at 701 Walnut Street to EMC. That is the former site of the Younkers Department Building that was destroyed in a massive fire in 2014.

Blackbird had planned to build a high rise building on the site. There is no word yet from the companies what will now happen to the site.